Woman missing from Park Manor for 1 month

Police are looking for a woman who has been missing from the Park Manor neighborhood on the South Side for one month.

Cherjuana Griffin, 48, was last seen October 8 in the 7300 block of South Lawrence, according to Chicago police.

Griffin is described as a 4-foot-9 black woman weighing 179 pounds. She was last seen wearing a red coat, a white shirt and blue jeans, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central detectives (312) 747-8380.