Woman missing from Portage Park

Police are looking for a 35-year-old woman who was reported missing from the Portage Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

Crystal Breseman was last seen Friday and has been reported missing from the 5900 block of West Grace, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police.

Breseman was described as a 5-foot-4, 124-pound Caucasian woman with hazel eyes, blond hair and a medium complexion, police said.

Anyone with information about her is asked to call the Area North Special Victims Unit at (312) 744-8266.