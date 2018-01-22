Woman, 26, missing from South Loop last seen in November

Police are looking for a woman who has been missing for more than two months from the South Loop neighborhood.

Marquis “Quisie” Russell, 26, of the 1400 block of South Canal Street has been missing from the area since Nov. 20, according to Chicago Police.

Russell is described as black woman, about 5-foot-7 and between 215 and 230 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Her hair may be straight or braided, and she is known to dye her hair, police said.

She recently moved to Chicago from Gary, Indiana, and is known to frequent the area 16th Street and Jefferson in East Pilsen, police said.

Russell has a piercing on the side of her nose, as well as several tattoos, including a ring tattoo on one of her fingers, police said.

Anyone with information should call Area Central detectives (312) 747-8380.