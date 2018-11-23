Woman missing from Fulton River District

A 26-year-old woman was reported missing Friday from the Fulton River District.

Stephany Acosta was last seen Monday in the 500 block of North Desplaines Street, Chicago police said.

Acosta, who goes by the nickname “Stevie”, frequently visits the lakefront and the Lincoln Park and Logan Square neighborhoods, police said.

She was wearing a charcoal-gray sweater with a collar, dark baggy blue jeans and gym shoes, according to police. Acosta may be wearing green-framed glasses and a red hat. She also has a tattoo on the inside of her left ring finger.

Acosta was described as 5-foot-5 and 190 pounds, police said.

Anyone who knows her location was asked to contact detectives at (312) 747-8380.