Woman reported missing from Little Village

A 40-year-old woman has been reported missing from the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

Maria Eugenia Jimenez-Martinez was last seen Oct. 31 in the 2800 block of West Cermak Road, according to Chicago police.

She was described as 5-foot-1-inches tall and 175 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who knows her location was asked to call the Area Central Special Victims Unit at (312) 747-8380.