Woman missing more than one month from Austin

Police are searching for a 47-year-old woman missing from the West Side Austin neighborhood for more than a month.

Victoria Davis has been missing since Sept. 18 from the 5000 block of West Quincy, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police.

Davis is described as a 5-foot-1, 140-pound black woman with black hair and brown eyes, police said. She was last seen wearing a polo shirt, dark blue jeans and white tennis shoes.

Police said Davis goes on very long walks.

Anyone with information should call the Area North Special Victims Unit at (312) 744-8266.