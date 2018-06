Woman missing since October could be near Midway Airport: police

A woman missing since October could be near Midway Airport on the Southwest Side, according to Chicago Police.

Rachel Tompkins, 45, was last seen Oct. 15, police said.

She was described as a 5-foot-2, 120-pound black woman with brown eyes, black hair and a light complexion.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.