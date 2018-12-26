Woman, 48, went missing from South Chicago on Christmas

A woman went missing from the South Chicago neighborhood on Christmas Day, police said.

Marina Jasmin-Jean, 48, was last seen about 4 a.m. in the area near the 8400 block of South Colfax Avenue, according to Chicago police.

Jasmin-Jean was in need of medication she did not bring with her, police said.

She was wearing a gray shirt, brown pants and white sandals, according to police. Jasmin-Jean was described as a 5-foot-4, 200 pound woman with brown hair and eyes.

Anyone who knows her location was asked to call detectives at (312) 747-8274.