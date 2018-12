Woman, 80, missing from University Village

Lessie Patton, 80, was last seen Dec. 17 in the 1200 block of South Racine Avenue. | Chicago police

An 80-year-old woman with mild dementia was reported missing from the University Village neighborhood on the South Side.

Lessie Patton was last seen Monday in the 1200 block of South Racine Avenue, according to Chicago police.

Patton was described as a 5-foot-9, 135 pound woman with black hair, police said.

Anyone who knows her location was asked to call detectives at (312) 747-8380.