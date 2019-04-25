Woman dies after being pulled from water near Fullerton Beach: police

A woman died after she was pulled from Lake Michigan Thursday near Lincoln Park on the North Side.

Chicago police and fire crews were dispatched at 1:36 p.m. for reports of a person in the water near Fullerton Avenue Beach in the 2100 block of North Lake Shore Drive, according to police and Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford.

The woman, thought to be in her 60s, was removed from the lake and taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in “grave” condition, Langford said.

Police said she has since been pronounced dead.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released information about the fatality.

Authorities said it was not immediately clear how the woman ended up in the water. Area Central detectives are investigating.