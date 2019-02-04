Woman pulled out of Pilsen house fire in critical condition

Chicago firefighters respond to a fire at a family home Monday morning in the 1800 block of South Peoria. | Photo by Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A woman was badly burned after a house in the Pilsen neighborhood on the West Side went up in flames early Monday.

About 2 a.m., firefighters responded to a fire at a family home in the 1800 block of South Peoria, according to a spokesman for the Chicago Fire Department.

A woman inside was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, the fire department said.

The fire was struck out about 2:20 a.m., the fire department said. CFD is investigating the cause of the fire.