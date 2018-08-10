Woman reported missing from Lawndale

Authorities are looking for a woman who has been missing since Saturday from the Lawndale neighborhood.

Erika Sanders, 27, was last seen near the 3900 block of West Grenshaw Street, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police.

Sanders was described as a 5-foot-6, 125-pound black women with brown eyes, black hair done in a ponytail, police said. She was last seen wearing a blue ‘Chicago Cubs’ T-shirt, blue jeans, and flip flop sandals.

Anyone with information about her was asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8266.