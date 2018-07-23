Woman reported missing from Loop

Authorities are looking for a woman who has been missing since Sunday from the Loop.

Lourdes Watts, 52, was last seen near Randolph and Wabash, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police.

Watts was described as a 4-foot-11, 102-pound Filipino woman with brown eyes, black hair and a fair complexion, police said. She was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt with “Chicago” written on the front and carrying a small purse.

Anyone with information about her was asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.