Woman riding in car struck by bullet on Lake Shore Drive

A 26-year-old woman was a passenger in this white four-door car when someone in another vehicle fired shots at 2:04 a.m. on Lake Shore Drive. | Justin Jackson/Sun-Times

A woman was riding in a car when someone in another vehicle fired shots and struck her in the knee Thursday morning on the Gold Coast.

The woman, 26, was a passenger in a white four-door car traveling northbound on Lake Shore Drive when someone in a silver sedan with tinted windows fired shots at 2:04 a.m. in the 1600 block of North Lake Shore Drive, Chicago Police said.

Police were involved in a brief pursuit of a vehicle that may have been involved in the shooting. The chase started in the 800 block of North Lake Shore Drive and near exit 289 on I-55, police said. No one was in custody.

The woman was taken to Northwestern Hospital where she is in good condition, police said. No other injuries have been reported.