Woman robbed at gunpoint in South Loop

A woman was robbed at gunpoint Saturday morning in the South Loop.

The 32-year-old was sitting inside a 2008 Mercedes-Benz in the 1200 block of South Michigan Avenue about 8:35 a.m. when a male got in the car and demanded her purse at gunpoint, according to Chicago Police.

He took the woman’s purse and got out of the car, police said. He got into a waiting black SUV and fled.

The woman was not hurt, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Central detectives investigate.