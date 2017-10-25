Woman robbed, shot at by masked men on Near West Side

A woman was robbed and shot at Wednesday afternoon in what may have been the latest in a series of robberies committed by men wearing masks on the Near West Side.

The victim was in the 1600 block of West Adams at 12:27 p.m. when she was robbed at gunpoint by two black male suspects, one wearing a surgical mask and one wearing a skeleton mask, according to Chicago Police.

The suspects then fired shots at the woman before getting into a beige vehicle and driving away. She was not struck, police said.

On Tuesday, police issued a community alert about two suspects wearing surgical masks and gloves committing at least four armed robberies in the last four days.

Earlier incidents occurred at: