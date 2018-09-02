Woman robs 5 on West Side and Near West Side

Police are warning residents of a woman who has committed a string of robberies in the past month in the Greektown, West Garfield Park, East Garfield Park neighborhoods on the West Side and in Greektown on the Near West Side.

In each incident, a person who was alone was approached by a woman in her 30s. Several other people, usually male and female, then came up and robbed the person, threatening them with weapons or physical violence, Chicago police said.

The woman usually targeted males, and most of the robberies took place on a Tuesday, police said.

The robberies occurred:

About 1:40 a.m. Tuesday in the 3900 block of West Monroe;

About 8:15 p.m. Aug. 21 in the 4700 block of West Van Buren;

About 9 a.m. on Aug. 16 in the 4500 block of West Madison;

About 5:30 a.m. on Aug. 14 in the 700 block of South Cicero;

About 7:50 p.m. on Aug. 7 in the 4000 block of West Madison;

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area North detectives (312) 744-8263.