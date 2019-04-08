Woman robs Chase Bank in Logan Square

A woman robbed a bank Saturday in Logan Square on the Northwest Side.

The hold-up happened at 9:03 a.m. at the Chase Bank branch at 3033 N. Pulaski Road, according to the FBI.

The suspect was described as a woman in her 30s or 40s between 5-foot-3 and 5-foot-5 with black hair, a medium build and a medium complexion, the FBI said. She was wearing a tan coat, white pants, large sunglasses, dark-colored boots and carrying a dark brown bag.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI Chicago Field Office at 312-421-6700. A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest.