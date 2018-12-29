Woman robs MB Financial Bank branch in South Chicago

Surveillance footage of a woman who robbed an MB Financial Bank Branch Friday evening in South Chicago. | FBI

A woman robbed an MB Financial Bank branch Friday evening in South Chicago.

About 5:45 p.m., she robbed the bank at 3030 East 92nd Street, according to the FBI. She was described as a black woman between 5-foot-1 and 5-foot-3 with a small build and medium complexion who was wearing a black coat and sunglasses.

The FBI is offering up to a $1,000 reward for information that leads directly to the arrest of the woman. She should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information regarding the bank robbery should call the FBI’s Chicago Field Office at (312) 421-6700.