Woman robs South Loop bank: FBI

The BMO Harris Bank at 1300 S. Wabash | Google maps

A woman robbed a South Loop bank on Saturday morning, according to the FBI

About 10:45 a.m., she held up the BMO Harris branch at 1300 S. Wabash Ave., authorities said.

The FBI did not release additional details.

Unverified dispatch reports broadcast over Chicago police radio indicated the robber was about 5-foot-2, wearing dark clothes and carrying a black purse.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.