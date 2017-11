Woman seriously hurt in ‘domestic’ stabbing in East Garfield Park

A woman was seriously wounded Sunday night when she was stabbed in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

The 37-year-old was in a fight at 10:56 p.m. inside of a home in the 700 block of North Trumbull when she was stabbed in the abdomen and chest, according to Chicago Police.

She was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition, police said.

The fight was a “domestic” incident, and a man was in custody as Area North detectives investigated.