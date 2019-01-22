Woman seriously hurt in Englewood shooting

A woman was shot in what may have been a domestic dispute Tuesday morning in the South Side Englewood neighborhood.

The 46-year-old was shot in the upper right leg at 11:48 a.m. in the 900 block of West 68th Street, according to Chicago police. She was taken in serious condition to University of Chicago Medical Center.

The circumstances of the shooting were not immediately known, but police said it might have been a domestic incident. No one was in custody Tuesday afternoon.

Area South detectives are investigating.