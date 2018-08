Woman seriously wounded in Logan Square drive-by shooting

A woman was seriously wounded in a drive-by shooting early Sunday in the Logan Square neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

About 12:05 a.m., the 20-year-old was in the 3700 block of West Altgeld Street when someone in a passing red SUV opened fire, Chicago Police said.

The woman was shot in her abdomen and was taken in serious condition to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, according to police.

Area North detectives were investigating the shooting.