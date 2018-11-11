Woman seriously wounded in Roseland stabbing

A woman was stabbed Sunday morning in the Roseland neighborhood on the South Side.

The woman, whose age was unknown, was stabbed in her neck about 7 a.m. in the 11100 block of South Emerald Avenue, according to Chicago police.

Witnesses told police they heard a loud scream and looked out their window to see the woman laying on the ground, police said.

She was taken to Christ Medical Center where she was in serious condition, police said.

No further details were immediately available.

Area South detectives were investigating.