Woman seriously wounded in West Side drive-by shooting

A woman was seriously wounded in a drive-by shooting Friday night on the city’s West Side.

The 36-year-old was standing on the sidewalk about 10:25 p.m. in the 3000 block of West Lexington when someone in a green SUV fired shots, striking her in the legs, according to Chicago Police.

She was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition, police said.