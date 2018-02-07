Woman sexually assaulted during home invasion on Far South Side, reward offered

A $1,000 reward was being offered for information about a sexual assault and robbery that happened Sunday evening on the Far South Side.

Officers responded about 8 p.m. after a group of four males broke into a home in the 10400 block of South Avenue F to commit a robbery, according to Chicago Police.

One of the males, who was armed with a knife, demanded money from a 65-year-old woman and 67-year-old man in the home, police said. Another male restrained a 32-year-old woman and sexually assaulted her.

The group took multiple items, including jewelry, and ran away, police said. The younger woman was taken to Trinity Hospital for treatment.

Community activist Andrew Holmes was expected to hold a press conference Wednesday evening with the woman’s family members to announce a $1,000 reward for information leading to the capture of the suspects.

Anyone with information was asked to call Holmes’s confidential tip line at (800) 883-5587, or contact Area South detectives at (312) 747-8273.

No one was in custody as of Wednesday night.