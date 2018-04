Woman sexually assaulted in Lake View apartment courtyard

A woman was sexually assaulted Thursday night in the Lake View neighborhood.

About 10:55 p.m., the 24-year-old woman noticed a man outside her apartment’s courtyard in the 3900 block of North Freemont Street, Chicago Police said.

The man approached her and began to choke her, police said. He inserted his finger into her vagina and then fled with her purse.

The person was described as a black man in his 20s, 6-foot-2 tall, weighting 190 pounds and wearing dark clothing, police said.