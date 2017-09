Woman sexually assaulted in Lake View

A woman was sexually assaulted early Friday in the Lake View neighborhood on the North Side.

A male suspect approached the 28-year-old woman from behind about 4:10 a.m. in the 1000 block of West Dakin, according to Chicago Police. He forced her into a home, where he sexually assaulted her before running away.

The victim was taken to Thorek Memorial Hospital for treatment, police said.

The suspect was not in custody Friday morning as Area North detectives investigated.