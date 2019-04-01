Woman sexually assaulted in a limo in the Gold Coast: police

Police are looking for the man who sexually assaulted a woman inside of a limousine Sunday morning in the Gold Coast.

About 4:40 a.m., the woman was walking in the 1200 block of North State Street when a man in a black stretch limo offered her a ride, according to an alert from Chicago police. She got in the car, the man asked for payment and then assaulted her.

The suspect is described as a 30-year-old man with a slim build, a light complexion, short or medium dark wavy hair and standing 5-foot-9, police said.

Anyone with information should call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.