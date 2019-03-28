Woman sexually assaulted on Blue Line: police

A woman was sexually assaulted between Wednesday night and Thursday morning while riding the Blue Line.

The woman, 52, told police she was dozing in and out of sleep on the train when a man sexually assaulted her, Chicago police said. She reported the assault about 2:40 a.m. at the Clinton Blue Line station in the 400 block of South Clinton Street.

Police say she was unsure of the exact time of the incident, but that it likely happened between 10 p.m. March 27 and 1 a.m. March 28.

The woman was taken to University of Illinois Hospital where her condition was stabilized, police said.

Area Central detectives are investigating.