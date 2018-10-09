Woman sexually assaulted, robbed in Burnside

Authorities are looking for a man who sexually assaulted and robbed a woman early Monday in the Burnside neighborhood on the South Side.

The woman was walking south about 3:30 a.m. in the 8700 block of South Cottage Grove when the man grabbed her from behind and pulled her into the lot of a vacant building, according to a community alert from Chicago police. The man then restrained the woman, sexually assaulted her and stole her property.

The man was described as a black man about 47 years old, standing 5-foot-7 to 5-foot-8 with a heavy build, police said. He has a light complexion and a tattoo that reads “LIFE” or “LIVE” on his chest.

He was wearing a black and red jacket, blue jeans, blue underwear and black and red shoes, police said.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the incident was asked to call Area South detectives at (312) 747-8271.