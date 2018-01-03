Woman sexually assaulted, robbed in Marquette Park neighborhood

Police are looking for a man who attacked, sexually assaulted and robbed a woman Tuesday morning in the Marquette Park neighborhood on the South Side.

The assault occurred at approximately 8 a.m. on the 7300 block of South Artesian Avenue, Chicago Police said. The woman’s of her cash and cellphone were also taken.

The attacker was described as a black man, between 5-foot-9 and 6-foot with a heavy build, dreadlocks, facial hair and a deformity of the left eye, police said. He was wearing a red sweater and a dark colored jacket.