Woman sexually assaulted, robbed in Marquette Park

A woman was sexually assaulted during a robbery Thursday in Marquette Park on the Southwest Side.

The attack happened about 3:05 p.m. in the 2700 block of West 65th Street, Chicago police said. Someone sexually assaulted her and then left with her property.

She was taken to Holy Cross Hospital for treatment, police said.

A suspect description has not been released. Area Central detectives are investigating.

