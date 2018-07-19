Woman shot and killed in Washington Park: police

A woman was shot and killed early Thursday in the Washington Park neighborhood on the South Side.

The 27-year-old was walking into a residential building with another person when someone fired shots from the sidewalk at 1:34 a.m. in the 5600 block of South Michigan, according to Chicago police.

She was struck in the head and leg and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where she was pronounced dead, police said.

It was unclear who the intended target was, police said.

Area Central detectives were investigating.