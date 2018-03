Woman shot, critically wounded in Gresham

A woman was critically wounded in a shooting Wednesday morning in the South Side Gresham neighborhood.

The 25-year-old woman was traveling in a vehicle about 10:20 a.m. in the 1300 block of West 84th Street when someone opened fire from a gray, four-door car, according to Chicago Police.

She was shot multiple times and was taken in critical condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said.