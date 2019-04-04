Woman shot dead inside vehicle in Rosemoor

A 29-year-old woman was shot and killed in the Rosemoor neighborhood on the Far South Side Thursday morning.

The woman was sitting in the passenger seat of a vehicle at 12:56 a.m. in the 10300 block of South Indiana Avenue when someone fired shots into the vehicle, striking her in the back, Chicago police said.

The woman was dropped off at Roseland Community Hospital in serious condition where she was later pronounced dead, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not confirmed this fatality.

An unoccupied vehicle was later found in the 11000 block of South Prairie Avenue with blood in the interior, police said.

Police sources said it is unclear who else was in the car at the time of the incident or where the shooter came from.

Area South detectives are investigating.

