Woman shot during argument in Austin

A 27-year-old woman was shot early Saturday in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

About 3 a.m., the woman was arguing with someone she knew on a sidewalk in the 4900 block of West Monroe Street, Chicago Police said. The person, who was male, pulled out a weapon and shot the woman in her ankle.

She was taken to Loretto Hospital, where her condition stabilized, police said.

The incident was domestic-related, according to police sources.