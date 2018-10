Woman shot during physical fight in East Garfield Park

A woman was shot early Saturday after fighting with another person on an East Garfield Park sidewalk.

At 12:25 a.m., the 26-year-old was tussling with a female in the 3900 block of West Gladys Avenue when she realized someone shot her, according to Chicago police.

She was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where her condition was stabilized, police said.

Area North detectives were investigating.