Woman waiting for bus hit by gunfire in Humboldt Park

A woman was wounded by gunfire as she waited for a bus early Thursday in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on the West Side.

The 32-year-old was at the bus stop just before 4 a.m. in the 4100 block of North Avenue when someone in a black Honda Civic began shooting at another vehicle, Chicago police said.

The woman was struck in the ankle and taken to Norwegian American Hospital, where her condition stabilized, according to police. The woman did not appear to be the target of the shooting. No one was in custody.