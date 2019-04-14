Woman shot in arm in Roseland

A 22-year-old woman sustained a gunshot wound to her arm Sunday in Roseland on the Far South Side.

The incident occurred about 7 p.m. in the 10500 block of South Corliss Avenue, Chicago police said.

After being hit, the woman took herself to Roseland Hospital where her condition was stabilized, police said.

Area South detectives are investigating.

