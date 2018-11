Woman shot in Bronzeville

A woman who showed up with a gunshot wound at a South Side hospital Tuesday morning told investigators she was shot in the Bronzeville neighborhood.

The 23-year-old walked into St. Bernard Hospital at 11:22 a.m. with a gunshot wound to her side, according to Chicago police. She told investigators she’d been shot in the 4000 block of South Michigan Avenue.

The woman was later transferred to Stroger Hospital, but police said her condition was unknown.

Area Central detectives were investigating.