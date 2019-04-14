Woman shot in chest in Heart of Chicago

A 27-year-old woman was shot while riding in a car through the Heart of Chicago on the Southwest Side.

About 4:25 a.m., the woman was in the passenger seat of a vehicle driven by a 28-year-old man in the 2100 block of West 18th Place when three people in a blue SUV drove up and opened fire, Chicago police said.

The man kept driving and stopped at 16th Street and Laflin Street in Pilsen when he realized the woman had been hit in the chest, police said. She was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition. The man was not injured.

Area Central Detectives are investigating.

A man was shot Wednesday a few blocks away.

