Woman shot in eye with a BB gun in West Garfield Park

A woman was shot in the eye with a BB gun Saturday in West Garfield Park.

The woman, 34, was walking on the sidewalk about 5 p.m. in the 100 block of South Kenton Avenue when a car pulled up and someone inside fired at her, striking her in the eye, Chicago police said.

She was taken to Stroger hospital, where her condition was stabilized, police said.

No one is in custody as Area North Detectives investigate.

