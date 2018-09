Woman shot in face in Park Manor

A woman was shot in her face Sunday evening in the Park Manor neighborhood on the South Side.

The woman, whose age was unknown, was shot at 6:04 p.m. in the 6700 block of South State Street, according to Chicago police.

She was being treated by paramedics on scene and would be transferred to a hospital, police said.

The circumstances of the shooting were not yet known.

Area Central detectives were investigating.