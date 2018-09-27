Woman shot in Gresham; person of interest questioned

Police investigate a shooting Thursday night in 7900 block of South Halsted Street in the Gresham neighborhood. | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A woman was wounded in the lip and neck Thursday night during a drive-by shooting in the Gresham neighborhood on the South Side.

At 9:45 p.m., the 43-year-old was riding in the passenger seat of a vehicle in the 8400 block of South Green when she was shot by someone in a passing vehicle, according to Chicago police.

She was driven several blocks north to a parking lot near the 6th District Gresham police station at 79th and Halsted streets, according to a police source at the scene. She walked toward the station and was met by police, who arranged an ambulance to take her to the University of Chicago Medical Center.

Her condition had stabilized, police said.

Shortly after the shooting, officers taped off a vehicle in the CVS parking lot adjacent to the station. The vehicle had a bullet hole in its windshield.

A person of interest was being questioned about the incident, police said. Area South detectives were investigating.