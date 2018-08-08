Woman shot in head fleeing attempted robbery in Englewood

Police investigate a shooting about 2 a.m. Wednesday, August 8, 2018 in the 7300 block of South Union | Justin Jackson/ Sun-Times

A woman was shot in the head while fleeing what was believed to be an attempted robbery early Wednesday in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

The 31-year-old was driving with two passengers when they stopped to talk to a male they didn’t know. Worried that they were about to be robbed, the woman drove away. The male fired shots at her vehicle as she drove off, striking her in the head about 2 a.m. in the 7300 block of South Union, according to Chicago Police.

She was taken to the University of Chicago where she was in critical condition, police said.

No other injuries were reported.

Area South detectives were investigating.