A woman was shot to death Tuesday night in the South Shore.

The 24-year-old woman was shot in the head at 11:41 p.m. in the 7400 block of South Yates, according to Chicago police.

Witnesses told police the shooting occurred during a traffic altercation.

She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where she died, police said.

Police investigate a fatal shooting about 1 a.m. Wednesday, August 29, 2018 in the 7400 block of South Yates Ave. in Chicago. | Justin Jackson/ Sun-Times

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office did not immediately confirm her death.

No further information was available. Area Central detectives were investigating.