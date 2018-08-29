Woman shot in head, killed in South Shore

Police investigate a fatal shooting about 1 a.m. Wednesday, August 29, 2018 in the 7400 block of South Yates Ave. in Chicago. | Justin Jackson/ Sun-Times

A woman was shot to death Tuesday night in the South Shore.

The 24-year-old woman was shot in the head at 11:41 p.m. in the 7400 block of South Yates, according to Chicago police.

Witnesses told police the shooting occurred during a traffic altercation.

She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where she died, police said.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office did not immediately confirm her death.

No further information was available. Area Central detectives were investigating.