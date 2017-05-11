Police: Woman killed, man wounded at party in West Pullman apartment

A woman was killed and a man was wounded Saturday night in a shooting at a West Pullman neighborhood party on the Far South Side, police said.

They were at the party shortly before midnight at an apartment in the 100 block of East 117th Place when shots rang out, according to Chicago Police.

The 29-year-old woman was shot in the head and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where she later died, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t confirmed the death.

The man, 25, was also taken to Christ with a gunshot wound to the right leg, police said. His condition stabilized.

There was no one in custody as Area South detectives conducted a homicide investigation.