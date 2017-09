Woman shot in Humboldt Park

A woman was wounded in a Humboldt Park neighborhood shooting late Wednesday on the West Side.

The 46-year-old was standing outside with her boyfriend at 10:50 p.m. in the 1000 block of North Lawndale when another male exited a vehicle nearby and fired shots, according to Chicago Police.

She suffered gunshot wounds to the abdomen and wrist and was taken in good condition to Stroger Hospital, police said.