Woman shot in Humboldt Park

A 32-year-old woman was shot Friday night in Humboldt Park on the West Side.

At 11:18 p.m., the woman was in a vehicle in the 1000 block of North Spaulding Avenue with her boyfriend when he got into an argument with an unknown male on the street, Chicago Police said.

The male fired shots into the vehicle and struck the woman in the pelvis, police said.

She was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition, police said.

Area North detectives are investigating.